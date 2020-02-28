Talented world music trio set for Linlithgow concert

Three very talented musicians are coming to Linlithgow on Saturday, March 14, when Kosmos bring their programme of world music to Linlithgow Academy.

Wild Gypsy fiddling and emotive Jewish and Greek music glide seamlessly into hot-blooded tango, alongside interpretations of Japanese, Polish and Sephardic songs, new arrangements by and for the ensemble, and with references to classical composers including Bach, Brahms and Sarasate.

David Lunt, of concert organisers Linlithgow Arts Guild explained more about the trio.

He said: “Kosmos perform in a wide mix of musical styles from the Balkans, North Africa, the Middle East to gypsy music, argentine tango, flamenco, celtic and jazz as well as classical music.

“The players are all trained classical musicians and they have collected their music from travels around the world. United by their shared passion for performing, and in their rigorous classical training, each member is an international soloist and brings individual flavour to the group Harriet Mackenzie is an international violinist, concerto soloist and chamber musician who has recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the English Symphony Orchestra and Orchestra Nova.

“Meg-Rosaleen Hamilton is a unique viola player specialising in world and folk music styles including Celtic, Romanian, Greek and Middle-Eastern music.

“And Miloš Milivojević is a Serbian classical accordionist, awarded a full scholarship at the Royal Academy of Music, winner of many international competitions and the prestigious Derek Butler London Prize at the Wigmore Hall - contested by students from all four of the London conservatoires.

“Playing Violin, viola and classical accordion, Harriet, Meg and Milos have performed across Europe as well as at the UK’s most prestigious music festivals. Broadcasts include BBC Radio 3 and Classic FM.

“They recently premiered a triple concert specially written for them by composer Errollyn Wallen.”

The concert is at Linlithgow Academy Theatre on Saturday, March 14 at 7.30pm. Tickets, £14, U26 £6, children free, are available from Far from the Madding Crowd, online at www.linlithgowartsguild.co.uk (no booking fee) or can be reserved by text to 07731 614179.