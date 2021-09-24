Theatre returns to Linlithgow with 'Creating Carmen'

Linlithgow Arts Guild's production 'Creating Carmen'.

On Friday, October 8, Linlithgow Arts Guild presents a “fun-filled fantasy of drama, comedy and tremendous music” at St.Michael’s Parish Church, as part of its 2021-22 concert series.

The ‘Creating Carmen’ show, which is open to all, tells the story of how Carmen may, or may not, have been conceived.

It is performed by ‘Carmenco’ a group of five talented professional actors and musicians.

And, in addition to familiar arias arranged from the opera, includes a wealth of Spanish-inspired music by Boccherini, da Falla, Garcia-Lorca, Granados, Ravel and Albeniz, all arranged by the musicians for guitars and flute /voice.

David Lunt from Linlithgow Arts Guild explained more about the show.

“Creating Carmen is more than a concert. It occupies the borders between a play and a concert, with 60/40 music to spoken word.

"It is a fully staged, costumed and professionally lit show for three musicians and two actors.

"The main characters are Prosper Merimée, writer of the novella on which Bizet’s Carmen was based, and Carmen herself as imagined by Merimée.

“Prosper Merimée is struggling with his latest novella, when his leading character – Carmen – turns up in his study, larger than life, with a band of musicians in tow and chaos in her wake.

"Which one of them controls the narrative? And what happen when Carmen discovers the nasty ending Mérimée has planned for her? - A fun-filled evening of fantasy, comedy, drama and tremendous music.

"The project is a collaboration with writer Clare Norburn, who has developed a series of concert/plays which have toured to most of the UK’s leading venue and festivals, and director Nicholas Renton.”

The event is in St.Michael’s Parish Church at 7.30pm on Friday, October 8.

Tickets (£14, U26 £6, children free) are available online at www.Linlithgowartsguild.co.uk, from Far From the Madding Crowd, the Post Office in Linlithgow and from Inkspot and Silverleaf in Bo’ness.