Tickets are still available for Linlithgow Players Ladies’ Day shows

Girl power is to the fore in Linlithgow Players spring production.

Produced and directed by Sue Vizard, Ladies’ Day by Amanda Whittington is about four ordinary women whose lives are transformed during one extraordinary day at the races.

Something fishy...seems to be going on as Royal Ascot moves to York for one year only, enabling these fish factory workers from Hull to ditch their usual garb for something far more glamorous. It also ends up changing all of their lives...

The four women Pearl (Liz Drewett), Jan (Erika Oulton), Shelley (Thérèse Gallacher) and Linda (Karen Gallie) take a day off from the daily grind at a fish-packing factory in Hull to attend Royal Ascot – inYork!

Due to a multi-million pound refit at Ascot, the race event of the year has moved, giving them a chance to attend Ladies’ Day.

How they get in and the people they meet is the premise of the comedy.

As the champagne flows and the winners mount up, new friendships are formed, existing ones are tested and personal stories unfold of money worries, family discord and lost and secret loves.

Jockeying for position...Les Fulton in one of his six roles with Linda (Karen) who is so obsessed with Tony Christie that she backs only horses whose names have a tenuous link to his music.

The women also encounter a variety of men along the way – from a sleazy TV commentator to a lonely jockey.

While the women’s roles are meaty, Players stalwart Les Fulton has plenty to get his teeth into too – as he plays all six male parts!

Amanda always intended one man to play all the roles and Sue and Les agreed that it worked.

Sue said: “Rather than have two or three men play a couple of parts each, we decided to do it the way Amanda designed.

“The aim was so that the emphasis was on the women, so that their characters and personalities shone through.

“And the men are more superficial characters, serving as catalysts for change for the women.

“Les is a really experienced amateur actor, who has also worked as an extra.

“He wanted a challenge and taking on the six roles has given him that.”

Les’s accent skills will certainly be tested, playing Englishmen, an Irishman and a couple of Scots – fish factory supervisor Joe, ticket tout Fred, TV pundit Jim, Irish jockey Patrick, gambler Kevin and bookie Barry.

Sue said: “Les has been working really hard and there’s a lot of quick costume changes too but he’s really enjoying the challenge.”

However, it’s the women who really shine in the aptly-titled Ladies’ Day.

We don’t want to give too much away but there’s a Tote jackpot of over half a million pounds for anyone who can successfully predict all six race winners.

Will lady luck be with the ladies, even though they ignore the form in favour of horse names with a tenuous link to the life and songs of Linda’s favourite singer, Tony Christie?

Could four fish packers from Hull really be that lucky or is it their destiny to fall at the final hurdle and have their dreams broken?

You’ll have to go along to Linlithgow Primary School tonight (Friday) or tomorrow night to find out.

One dead cert is that you will have a fun night.

Sue said: “It’s a warm, exuberant comedy, with some poignant moments and some really funny ones too.

“The day changes each of the women in a different way and you can really relate to them. Their stories are certain to resonate with every audience member.

“We also use a lot of Tony Christie’s music throughout the show and the cast have a wee boogie to it, even though they don’t sing this time!”

As the Players held their final dress rehearsal before opening night on Thursday, Sue said they were all looking forward to the curtain rising.

She added: “Everyone has been working hard, both the cast and our backstage and front of house team.

“It’s a team effort and I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone for their effortts.

“We’re all now very much looking forward to show time. A few tickets are still available each night!”

The Players were first recorded as performing Sir David Lindsay’s play Ane Satyre of the Thrie Estaites in the 16th century.

The existing company was formed in 1943 and, with one short break, it has been producing plays, tableaux and pantomimes ever since.

Ladies’ Day is on at Linlithgow Primary School tonight (Friday) and tomorrow. Tickets are still available, priced £11, from Far From the Madding Crowd, online at www.linlithgowplayers.org.uk or call 07847 735077.

The Players will perform their usual re-enactments at the Palace every Sunday in August at 2.30pm.

Plays and Wine will also return on Friday, October 11, and Saturday, October 12.

And the ever-popular annual pantomime will be staged in Linlithgow Academy in January 2020.

Anyone interested in joining should visit www.linlithgowplayers.org.uk, the group’s Facebook page or call 01506 794675.