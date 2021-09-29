Tree-mendous festival events taking place at Hopetoun House

The woods at Hopetoun House, which will host Scottish Tree Festival events this year.

At Hopetoun House, rangers will be leading guided tours amongst some of the estate’s most magnificent trees.

While at New Hopetoun Gardens, visitors will be able to explore the nursery’s Fairy Gardens, created with children in mind but popular with all ages.

Joanna Macpherson, director of Scottish Tree Festival organisers - Discover Scottish Gardens - said: “The Festival allows us to celebrate the place of trees in our lives, to enjoy their beauty and to explore how we can make more of them in our own gardens."

She added: “Against the backdrop of COP26 taking place in Glasgow, trees have never been more important and Scotland not only has a unique legacy of historic trees, but through careful conservation and replanting, this country’s tree cover is increasing once again.” ​​​​​