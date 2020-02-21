What’s love got to do with simply the best show in town?

Elesha Paul Moses has paid her dues in the entertainment world having been striving for success over two decades.

Now, after appearances on The X Factor and after performing as Whitney Houston in Whitney: Queen Of The Night, Moses is taking her singing career to a new level by starring in the Tina Turner tribute show, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, on at the Usher Hall, Edinburgh, March 28.

“It has been incredible,” she says. “Heading into the start of the show, I’d been pretty full on with Whitney so didn’t have too much time to think. Then it was full on into touring mode for What’s Love Got To Do With It?

“I’ve been working hard on the vocals, and the band, backing singers and costumes are fantastic.”

Performing as the two great singers has been “a big learning curve” she admits, explaining, “Doing Whitney as well as Tina, you need a huge amount of stamina, vocally, physically and mentally. Tina is much more the physical challenge, Whitney is the vocal challenge.

“Tina’s not got a growl as such. People think it’s shouting but it’s not, it’s a very particular tone that she has, and she’s so free with her performance. Then when I’m on stage as Whitney it’s almost the opposite - it’s a much slower, more mellow pace of show. I love that very strong contrast between the two.”

Everyone has their favourite Tina Turner classic but for Moses, one song stands out, “Proud Mary is so much fun, but I also love Typical Male and I Can’t Stand The Rain. But for my absolute favourite I’ll go Proud Mary.

“It always used to be Simply The Best but these days it’s definitely Proud Mary.”

The secret of Turner’s ongoing popularity is simple Moses says, “She is just such a great all-rounder, and she appeals to men as well as women.

“Her songs have never gone away. Even youngsters know tracks like Proud Mary. You do those songs and they’re all over it.

“Tina’s had difficult times too over the years, but she came through it. I think people like that side of her story too, as well as the brilliant music.”

Moses, who first realised she could sing at 13, taught herself by mimicking others artistes.

She had started writing with a record company aged just 17 before the TV reality shows beckoned.

Doing both The X Factor and The Voice gave her a boost she claims, but adds, “I’m so grateful and glad to have moved on to what I’m doing now.

“I’m 100 per cent sure I wouldn’t be tempted to do it again.”

What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, 28 February, 7.30pm, £28-£31.50, www.usherhall.co.uk.