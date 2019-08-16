World famous cardboard boat race in Linlithgow this Sunday

There will be plenty of thrills, and even more spills, when Linlithgow Union Canal Society’s annual family fun day is staged this weekend.

For as well as ticketed boat trips on the canal, a host of stalls and entertainment, the event will also feature the now world-famous cardboard boat race.

Safe option...if you don't want to get wet, you can enjoy a short boat trip along the canal, for a small charge.

And the good news for adventurous readers is there is still time to scramble a team together – if you’re brave enough to take to the water.

Stuart Rennie, LUCS chairman, said: “We bill the race as world famous because people from the town have returned from many different parts of the globe, timing their visit to coincide with it.

“It’s a great spectacle, whether you’re watching from the banks or in the water.

“Last year we had 22 teams taking part but we’ve limited it to 18 this year as it will be easier to manage.

Buzzing....with excitement as this young crew managed to stay afloat last year, cheered on by crowds from the canal bank.

“We’re already into the teens but there is still time to enter a team, if people want to register today – it’s open to daredevils of all ages!”

Catherine Topley, chief executive of Scottish Canals, will open the family fun day on Sunday at 1pm with Linithgow and Linlithgow Bridge Gala Queen Ambra Pannozzo.

A host of charity stalls will be set up on the green opposite the canal basin, with Punch and Judy and face-painting for the wee ones.

Eeek! Escape Rooms will also be on hand to explain more about the concept as it is hosting an event with LUCS on August 30.

Playing it safe...those who take part usually get wet but there's crew on hand to make sure everyone gets back to dry land, safe and sound.

Stuart said: “There will also be information stalls about other activities along the canal path, in addition to a couple of environmental groups.”

Folk musicians will entertain visitors who will be well catered for in terms of food and drink too.

But at 3pm, all eyes will be on the water as the annual cardboard boat race gets under way.

Stuart said: “They will be competing for a variety of prizes, as usual, including the longest to stay afloat, quickest to sink and the fastest to reach the finish line.

“Of course, we’re hoping the weather will play fair with us – not that it matters to those competing in the race, as they are guaranteed to get wet.

“But we always have a large number of spectators so, for their sake, we’re hoping it will remain dry!”

The annual fun day is not a money-making exercise but it does help the dedicated LUCS volunteers raise awareness of the work that they do.

And Stuart hopes the fun event will attract more troops into their ranks.

He added: “The fun day gives us a chance to showcase what we do.

“It’s a great, light-hearted day and everyone, whether participating or spectating, gets into the spirit of it.

“This is just one of many fun events volunteers who join us can take part in.”

The race always attracts a variety of themes and Stuart is expecting politics to play a part this year.

He added: “I don’t want to get political but I’d expect Brexit, Boris and Trump to make an appearance!”

To find out more about the family fun day, enter a last-mintue team or volunteer with the society, visit www.lucs.org.uk.