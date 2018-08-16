Young musician of the Year stars at Linlithgow Rose Club

For the first time last year, a major Linlithgow Folk Festival event took place in the Rose Social Club.

Dubbed, Songs and Reels at the Rose, the concert featured four of Scotland’s leading young traditional musicians, including Linlithgow’s town piper, Ross Miller.

The event returns again on Thursday, September 6, for the 20th Folk Festival.

And the organisers are delighted to welcome the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year, West Lothian’s very own Hannah Rarity, and her fabulous band.

Hannah’s spellbinding voice and warm, genuine stage manner have seen her become one of Scotland’s foremost young singers.

Since graduating from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2016, Dechmont-born Hannah has toured internationally with the renowned Irish-American traditional group Cherish the Ladies, appeared as a soloist on BBC Scotland’s Hogmanay Live 2016, sold out her 2017 Edinburgh Fringe debut and featured in projects for the RSNO, Scottish Chamber Orchestra and BBC Northern Ireland TV.

In recent weeks, she has appeared in the Robert Burns-inspired musical A Man’s a Man at the Edinburgh Fringe.

For Songs and Reels at the Rose, Hannah will be joined by the brilliant young musicians Sally Simpson (fiddle/viola), Innes White (guitar), John Lowrie (piano) and Conan McDonagh (whistle).

Next month, Hannah follows up her acclaimed EP Beginnings with the release of her hotly anticipated debut album Neath the Gloaming Star, which involves some of Scotland’s most sought after young musical talent, as well as folk legend Phil Cunningham. The album features interpretations of songs from the folk genre Hannah embraces so effortlessly, including Scots songs from a number of sources, self-penned tracks and heart-wrenching covers of some of Scotland’s greatest songwriters.

Copies will be available at the Rose Club on September 6.

Songs and Reels at the Rose Linlithgow Rose Social Club, Braehead Road, on Thursday, September 6, gets underway at 8pm and finishes at 10.15pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.

Tickets are available at Far From The Madding Crowd, 20 High Street, Linlithgow, and can also be bought online at linlithgowfolk.yapsody.com. Check Facebook for details.